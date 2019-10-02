Louisiana steel factory lays off 376 employees, including 72 from Roane County

The closed Bayou Steel Group factory in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Louisiana steel mill unexpectedly laid off 376 employees and says the factory will shut down in November. News outlets report workers at Bayou Steel Group were shocked on Monday when the factory announced the layoffs and shutdown. The factory is St. John the Baptist Parish’s largest employer. A company letter to parish officials says unforeseen circumstances and lack of financing forced the layoffs and closure. But Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Trump administration’s trade war with China made the factory vulnerable to increased steel tariffs. Parish President Natalie Robottom says the parish will work with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help the workers find new jobs. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAPLACE, La. (WATE) – A Louisiana steel mill unexpectedly laid off 376 employees and said it will shut down its factory as the governor suggested tariffs may have played a role in the closure.

News outlets reported that workers at Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace were shocked Monday when the factory announced the layoffs and shut down.

The factory is St. John the Baptist Parish’s largest employer.

In a letter to the parish and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the company said “unforeseen circumstances and the inability to secure necessary capital” was forcing the closure.

The company said the facility would close by the end of November.

This closure is also affecting 72 steel workers in Harriman, Tenn.

A Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document states the layoffs and closure of the Harriman location will begin Monday, October 7.

An East Tennessee human resource agency rapid response team will coordinate services with affected employees.

The company says on its website that it uses scrap metal from items like old cars or barges to create steel products such as beams or other goods used in manufacturing and construction.

In a statement Tuesday, Bayou Steel Group said it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Last year, the governor wrote to President Donald Trump about his concerns that tariffs might hurt Louisiana’s ports, liquefied natural gas facilities, agriculture producers and other industries.

Trump dusted off a little-used provision of U.S. trade law that lets him impose tariffs on imports he declares a threat to national security.

Using that authority, he last year imposed 25% taxes on foreign steel, although he has exempted imports from some countries.

The tariffs ostensibly help U.S. steel producers but raise costs for American companies that buy imported steel and steel products.