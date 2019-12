MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has died after a crash with another vehicle on Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Joseph Michael Cain, 65, from Louisville, was trying to cross the busy roadway around 7:45 a.m. Thursday near South Union Grove Road and pulled into the path of another vehicle, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.

That vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Nathan Hicks. He was not injured.

No charges are expected to be filed according to MPD.