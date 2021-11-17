LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Louisville man has been indicted on multiple charges including two counts of felony murder in the death of his infant son.

Corey Ryan Dillow was indicted on November 1st for two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect by a Blount County Grand Jury.

In late June of 2020, Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Dillow’s residence in Louisville where they found his infant son unresponsive.

They attempted to revive the child before transporting him to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.