Love Kitchen to receive new van, $7k+ donation on 35th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Charity organization The Love Kitchen will celebrate its 35th anniversary by receiving two major donations from the Knoxville community.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present the canned goods and a check for the funds collected during the recent Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove. The organization will also be gifted a passenger/cargo van from Rusty Wallace Nissan.

This year’s festival of lights set a record for non-perishable food items donated, enough to fill 16 barrels. A total of $7,428.49 also was donated.

Patrick Riggins, executive director of the Love Kitchen, said he was proud of the public’s donations to help the organization and that the new van – which will replace a Kia van the company donated a decade ago – will allow the Love Kitchen to haul more meals.

“The Love Kitchen has a long history of service in Knox County,” said Riggins. “The support we receive from the community—both from individuals and businesses—is what continues to make it possible.”

The nonprofit organization provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to homebound, homeless and unemployed people. It also serves as a polling place on election days. The Love Kitchen started in a small church on Valentine’s Day in 1986 when twin sisters Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner served 22 meals to those in need

Their all-volunteer team now serves more than 3,000 meals a week and delivers more than 80 percent of those meals to the elderly, disabled and homebound.

“In the year of COVID-19 a lot of things changed, but not this,” said Mayor Jacobs. “The Festival of Lights is an incredible community tradition, and the Love Kitchen is a great organization. I’m grateful for the generous contributions from so many who were able to enjoy it and help out.”