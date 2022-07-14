Townsend, Tenn. (WATE) — Kinzel Springs swinging bridge has seen an increase in locks being placed along the chain link sides according to an earlier report from a viewer.

In a Facebook post, a picture of the locks was shown with a question about the meaning of the locks.

Locks across Kinzel Springs Swinging Bridge. (Janina Morgan)

While it appears to be just a few locks right now, this isn’t the first bridge to have concerns with excess locks.

Historically, a bridge in Paris, France, has been famous for being adorned with locks placed by couples as a memento of their love. In the last few years, officials warned tourists to stop putting locks on the bridge after concerns were raised as the weight of the locks caused safety concerns. The locks were eventually removed by authorities.

When it comes to the Kinzel Springs swinging bridge, that concern is even more elevated.

The lack of support for the bridge that makes it intriguing for visitors also is a concerning factor when it comes to the locks. The stability that would support the extra weight and prevent leaning in more common bridge supports is not possible with the design of a swinging bridge.

At the time of the phone interview, Jeff Headrick, Superintendent for the Blount County Highway Department said that he had not previously heard of any locks on the bridge, but his department would have that checked out.

The bridge was redone a few years ago, according to Headrick. He added that even if the bridge had not been redone, the locks would have still been cut off because of the weight.

When visiting the bridge, officials ask that people practice leaving no trace, and taking only pictures and memories.