Loved ones devastated following deadly shooting at West Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loved ones are devastated after a deadly shooting Sunday at a West Knoxville restaurant in which three people died, including the alleged gunman.

Police identified the victims as 26-year-old Alexis Clayton and 50-year-old Rob Goebel. Investigators say Christopher MacGuire, 27, killed the two and later took his own life. Officers say this all unfolded on Sunday morning at Cazzy’s Corner Grill.

The friends of the victims say they’re hurting after what happened at the restaurant. A friend of Clayton took some time to remember her life and the memories they’ve made through a shared passion.

“I cannot tell you a single time that Alexis showed up anywhere to an open mic or one of our comedy shows that people didn’t flock to say hello and see her. She was absolutely that person that when she walked in, we all knew we had a friend in the room,” Beth Tomkins said.

Tomkins met Alexis years ago through Knoxville’s comedy scene. It’s where she says she saw Alexis’ light and warmth on full display.

“She was somebody that we knew would always greet us with a smile. And give us her time. And that was all offstage. That was not performance Alexis, that was Alexis. That was who we lost this weekend,” Tomkins said. “I felt like someone had just kicked me in my heart.”

The 26-year-old was one of two Cazzy’s Corner Grill employees shot and killed at the restaurant on Sunday.

The news is hard to process for those who care about Alexis.

“Doesn’t make a lot of sense to a lot of us. Out of all the people, not that you want it to happen to anybody, but why would it happen to her? And we’re all kind of reeling,” Tomkins said.

And as she tries to cope with the loss, Tomkins is remembering her friend’s poetic heart and sweet soul.

“She was a great light in our community. I keep coming back to that idea, that she was a light that has gone out,” Tomkins said.

We did also hear from the restaurant’s owner in a statement on Sunday: He says he is heartbroken and devastated — and would be arranging grief counseling for employees.

Knoxville Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.