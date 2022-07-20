KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knoxville housing development for low-income senior citizens is officially open.

The McNabb Center’s Dogwood Springs contains 50 units and it was designed to house low-income senior citizens experiencing difficulties with the aging process. There will be supportive services available to help seniors retain their independence while painting their safety.

“There is a significant need for affordable housing in Knoxville and the McNabb Center is proud to address part of that need,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO. “This project alone will not solve the housing crisis faced by our community, but it will provide comfortable, affordable apartments for 50 of our most vulnerable community members.”

Each unit contains a full-size kitchen, a private bathroom, and access to on-site laundry facilities. The units are also furnished, however, residents can choose use their own furniture. The facility also offers on-site meals and case managers will be available to help residents with any problems they may encounter.

The nearly $8.5 million facility was funded with help from Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, the City of Knoxville, Knox County, Federal Home Loan Bank-Cincinnati, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and numerous private donors.

To find out how to live at Dogwood Springs, click here.