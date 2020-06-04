Low-maintenance community for aging adults coming to Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – A new aging adult, single-floor home community is coming to Lenoir City. The Grove at Cedar Hills will have 67 homes with private courtyards and amenities that focus on a strong sense of community.

The $25 million Cook Bros. Homes development will start building homes this summer and the first homes are scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Each home is designed and built to connect to the outdoors and the community. Features of the Epcon Community include a clubhouse with exercise facility, pool and a pickleball court. Homebuyers will be able to create a home that truly speaks to them. The three floorplans start at 1,519 square feet and go up to 2,769.

“The Grove at Cedar Hills will feature single-story homes on large lots with many lots offering beautiful sprawling views of East Tennessee,” Ashley Cook, director of sales at Cook Bros. Homes, said. “In this community, all of the lawn maintenance will be provided so homeowners can spend their time enjoying the awesome amenities the community has to offer.”

“It’s really targeted to people who want a luxury ranch home, a low-maintenance lifestyle, and a strong sense of community,” Chief Operating Officer at Cook Bros. Bri Zigler Clabo said. “The Grove at Cedar Hills will provide homeowners with the headache-free, comfort-rich living experiences they’ve been searching for – with the added benefit of low Loudon County taxes.”

Cook Bros. Homes has specialized in building semi-custom homes for retirees and empty-nesters since 2004. Cook Bros. Homes also plans a second Epcon community in Tellico Village, The Grove at Chatuga Coves, with 34 homesites currently available.

The Grove at Cedar Hills is located in Lenoir City near the intersection of Martel Road and Beals Chapel Road (the former site of Cedar Hills Golf Course). For more information, visit CookBrosHomes.com or EpconFranchising.com or call (865) 325-2500.

