Lower interest rates could make winners of car buyers, homeowners

With the Federal Reserve pumping billions of dollars into the banking system, mortgage interest rates will likely go down.

Lower rates are great if you’re looking to get a mortgage or you’re able to refinance an existing mortgage. Those with adjustable-rate mortgages can also benefit from lower rates. Being able to trim $150 per month out of the household budget by refinancing to a lower rate could be like a pay raise to some homeowners.

With a lower federal funds rate, the home equity line of credit should adjust relatively quickly to the lower rate. Home equity loans are typically linked to the prime rate. So when the Fed adjusts its rates, the prime rate usually follows immediately.

The winners are those looking to take an equity line of credit. Rates should fall by the amount of the rate cut. The drop can be a good time to comparison shop for the best rate.

The latest move will likely lower interest rates on auto loans. While these loans are influenced by the direction and trend of the federal funds rate, they don’t move in lockstep.

Lower rates are a nice bonus for those of you looking to take on a new car loan, since they’ll reduce the interest expense and help you get that car paid off at a lower overall cost.

Falling interest rates mean that banks will offer lower interest rates on their savings and money market accounts.

CDs typically also see a decline in rates, though these products tend to reflect much of the lower yield before the Fed actually implements the cut. The winners will be those CD owners who locked in their rates before the recent adjustment by the Fed.

Those with savings accounts will feel the brunt of lower rates, as banks are likely to fairly quickly ratchet rates lower following the Fed’s move.

Many variable-rate credit cards change the rate they charge customers based on the prime rate. So as the federal funds rate changes, interest on variable-rate cards is likely to quickly adjust as well.

The winners here will be those with an outstanding balance on their cards, then a lower rate is welcome news, but it’s important to keep the lower rates in perspective.

Lower rates are also an opportunity to find a new credit card with a lower rate.