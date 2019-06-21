Lt. Gov. McNally reaffirms opposition to closing TVA’s Bull Run coal plant

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority board’s voted to close the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderon County months ago, but the decision remains a hot and controversial issue.

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who represents Anderson County where the aging plant is located, reaffirmed his opposition on Friday.

“I have consistently expressed my concern and displeasure with the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) decision to retire the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County,” McNally said in a letter.

“I believe that replacing traditional energy sources with more expensive alternatives does not make logical sense,” he wrote, “and that by closing the plant the TVA will inherently damage Tennessee’s economy.

“Closing the plant will also put over 100 Tennesseans out of a job. I have always believed this was a short-sided decision and have advocated against it.”

In a split vote, TVA approved plans in February to close the Paradise Fossil Plant in Kentucky in 2020 and Bull Run in 2023.

TVA says both plants would be costly to continue operating and the capacity is not needed.