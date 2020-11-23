Lululemon opening shop at West Town Mall on Black Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) – Lululemon, a popular yoga-inspired athletic wear company, is setting up shop at West Town Mall just in time for Black Friday.

The seasonal shop will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, and lines are expected.

Due to a limited number of people allowed in the shop because of COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to shop can make an appointment online.

The shop will remain open until January, according to the company.