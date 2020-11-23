Lululemon opening shop at West Town Mall on Black Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) – Lululemon, a popular yoga-inspired athletic wear company, is setting up shop at West Town Mall just in time for Black Friday.
The seasonal shop will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, and lines are expected.
Due to a limited number of people allowed in the shop because of COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to shop can make an appointment online.
The shop will remain open until January, according to the company.
- SEC reports Vols vs. Vanderbilt postponed, allowing Vandy to reschedule game against Missouri
- GSA recognizes president-elect Biden, clearing way for formal transition
- During Vols’ 5-game losing streak, they’ve been outscored 108 to 14 in the second half
- White House kicks off holiday season welcoming official tree
- 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all visible this week!