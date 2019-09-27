Luncheon explores living longer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Community leaders meeting at Johnson University Friday explored longevity of life.

The event was part of an annual luncheon organized by the Legacy Parks Foundation.

This year’s featured speaker was National Geographic photographer David McLain, who has traveled the world working to uncover the secrets of living a long and happy life.

He’s documented what are called the “Blue Zones” – the five places in the world where people are most likley to live past the age of 100 years old.

“Some of the key takeaways are to move naturally – you don’t have to go to the gym every day but you do need to be moving constantly and in a natural way,” McLain said. “Eat mostly plants, you don’t have to be a vegetarian, but the Centenarians mostly have a plant-based diet.”

McLain also telling us that being part of a great community helps in longevity, too.