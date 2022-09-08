KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mabry-Hazen House museum will host a jazz party to mark its 30th anniversary of opening with proceeds benefitting future restorations to the historic home.

The house was built more than 160 years ago and served as the home for three generations of the same family. It overlooks downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee River and the Great Smoky Mountains. In 1992, the museum opened to the public and gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history. It showcases one of the largest original family collections in America according to the museum. There are over 2,500 original artifacts on display within the home.

To celebrate the anniversary, the museum is throwing a dressy-casual garden party on the grounds of the historic house on September 16, 2022. There will be hors d’oeuvres from Sister South Fine Foods and cocktails from Knox Whiskey Works, local wine, virgin cocktails and infused water. The Old City Buskers will be playing swinging jazz tunes for attendees to dance to.

“We believe that history provides a sense of place and builds community through the understanding of the shared history that connects us,” said the museum on their website.

The museum is also holding a silent auction from Sept. 6 to the evening of Sept. 16. Items in the auction include a sunset boat ride of the Tennessee River, a VIP Victorian Seance experience, and a Zoo Knoxville Basket. To see the auction, click here.

The funds raised during the event will be used to support the restoration of the historic house interior, including new wallpaper, paint, and plaster repairs. Tickets are $30 and include food, a tour, and one drink. Members of the museum will also get a free event ticket. To learn more about the event, click here.