Mabry-Hazen House hosting Night at the Museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mabry-Hazen House is hosting Night at the Museum on Wednesday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will allow visitors the chance to check out the museum after hours, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

The home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the walkout basement at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House be sharing artifacts or objects that are not normally on display.

This ‘historic happy hour’ will provide socially distanced outdoor seating areas on the front porch and lawn. In addition, there will be a fire pit and corn hole available. Guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories, blankets, and camp chairs. Sister South Fine Foods will be providing food for purchase.

Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 16 are free. Each ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online, however, tickets are limited and some may be available at the door.

Tickets are capped to ensure the safety and health of visitors. Visitors are requested to follow Knox County Health Department guidelines and physically distant from other groups. Face masks and coverings are required within the historic house.

Purchase tickets at here, and for more information visit www.mabryhazen.com/

In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26, and all tickets will transfer to the new date. Refunds will be offered by request. If canceled due to COVID-19, refunds will be given.