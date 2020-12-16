MacKenzie Scott donates $10M to United Way of Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Way of Greater Knoxville has been named as a recipient of a $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

We’re told the donation will be used to initiate high impact work that will address some of the biggest problems faced by the community.

In just the past four months, Scott, the world’s 18th richest person, has given away $4.2 billion.

Others among the 384 organizations that are also receiving grants from Scott include Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and YWCA Knoxville.