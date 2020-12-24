Madisonville church turns sanctuary into Santa’s Gift Shop

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The sanctuary of Goodfriend Missionary Baptist Church were filled with smiles on the faces of happy children awaiting a visit with Santa and toys.

The church’s fourth-annual Santa’s Gift Shop saw presents to given to children that may not have had a Christmas otherwise.

The event has been so successful that a nonprofit, Helping Hands, was created to help those in need year-round. The nonprofit provides food, clothing and other essentials to those in need. The ultimate goal is to build a community center for children to have a place to play when not in school.