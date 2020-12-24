Madisonville church turns sanctuary into Santa’s Gift Shop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The sanctuary of Goodfriend Missionary Baptist Church were filled with smiles on the faces of happy children awaiting a visit with Santa and toys.

The church’s fourth-annual Santa’s Gift Shop saw presents to given to children that may not have had a Christmas otherwise.

The event has been so successful that a nonprofit, Helping Hands, was created to help those in need year-round. The nonprofit provides food, clothing and other essentials to those in need. The ultimate goal is to build a community center for children to have a place to play when not in school.

Photos from the fourth-annual Santa’s Gift Shop at Goodfriend Missionary Baptist Church on Dec. 23, 2020, in Madisonville, Tenn. Source: Molly Kennedy/WATE 6 On Your Side

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter