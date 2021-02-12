Madisonville drug recovery program receives $325,000 grant for community center

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grant of $325,000 will be used to transform a former hotel known as a crime hotspot into a community center.

The Lighthouse Community Center will house the Spiritual Recovery Program. The program, currently house in the Madisonville Church of God, aims to help end drug addiction.

Joshua Goodman said the program has helped him stop using heroin and meth.

“There’s hope and it’s in God,” Goodman said. “And that hole and darkness that people are stuck in does not have to be your life. That sadness and hurt and pain, it can change. I wake up with a hope and a peace everyday and a want to do better.”

Goodman graduated from the Lighthouse’s yearlong recovery program two weeks ago.