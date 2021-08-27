Madisonville man to be sentenced for rape charges

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County man who pleaded guilty to raping his adopted daughter who went missing in January 2019 and was found weeks later in Wisconsin is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Randall Pruitt, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in June. He also faces charges of evidence tampering. Pruitt will be sentenced in Monroe County Court by Judge Andrew Freiberg.

Monroe County deputies were called to Pruitt’s Madisonville home on Jan. 14, 2019, for a report of a missing juvenile. His adopted daughter was found weeks later in Wisconsin with a 32-year-old man, Bryan Rogers.

Police say she met Rogers while playing a video game online. Investigators said Rogers drove from Wisconsin and took her from the Madisonville home after she sent him a video of Pruitt raping her.

The FBI joined the search for the girl and later obtained a search warrant for email and messaging records on the teen’s cellphone, confirming evidence of the crimes.

Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of committing sexual assault. He was sentenced to 135 months, just over 11 years, in federal prison.

The girl’s mother, Christina Pruitt, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was given a four-year sentence. Sixty days were already spent in jail, the remainder will be spent on probation.

District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District said in June Christina Pruitt was convicted of tampering with evidence and served 60 days of her four-year sentence; adding that she had no prior record and the DA’s office could not prove any other criminal acts.

“We could not prove she knew about her husband’s conduct in our case. Tennessee law presumed her eligible for probation,” the DA’s office said of Christina Pruitt. “Our office felt this sentence was fair and in line with what a judge would sentence.”

