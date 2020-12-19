Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser dies from COVID-19, Monroe Co. mayor says

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, we learned the mayor of Madisonville had passed away.
The mayor of Monroe County tells us Mayor Glenn Moser died from COVID-19. Mayor Moser served the citizens of Madisonville for 28 years; he was first elected in 1992 as a city alderman.
The mayor of Monroe County says flags in the county will remain at half-staff until after Mayor Moser’s burial service.
Statement from Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram about the passing of Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser:
Last night, when I learned of the passing of Mayor Glenn Moser, my heart was filled with so much sadness – sadness for his family, for everyone that had the honor of knowing him, and for our community. Glenn was an outstanding man with a servant’s heart. It brought him tremendous joy to work for the people of Madisonville. Anyone that was able to work alongside him can attest to the commitment he had for improving the lives of the people living in his city. He unquestionably
made a difference here. “…Well done, thou good and faithful servant…” (Matthew 25:21).
You will truly be missed, Glenn. Please pray for Glenn’s family during this difficult time of great loss. As we mourn as a community, we will be lowering all of our flags to half-staff across Monroe County to honor the legacy of Mayor Glenn Moser.Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram
