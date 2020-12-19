Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser dies from COVID-19, Monroe Co. mayor says

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, we learned the mayor of Madisonville had passed away.

The mayor of Monroe County tells us Mayor Glenn Moser died from COVID-19. Mayor Moser served the citizens of Madisonville for 28 years; he was first elected in 1992 as a city alderman.

The mayor of Monroe County says flags in the county will remain at half-staff until after Mayor Moser’s burial service.

Statement from Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram about the passing of Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser: