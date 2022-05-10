MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of a major roadway in Madisonville has been shut down as authorities investigate a major crash involving a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the 4000 block of Highway 411 in Madisonville around 3 p.m. Tuesday. One lane in both directions has been closed as crews respond to the area.

An image released by Madisonville Police shows a badly-damaged MPD cruiser at the base of a utility pole that has been broken into two pieces.

The condition of both drivers has not been released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene conducting a crash investigation.

“Please pray for the healing of all involved and their families,” Madisonville Police said on Facebook.