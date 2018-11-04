Major power outage reported in Morristown
The Morristown-Hamblen Emergency Management Agency is now saying via Facebook that power should be restored to Hamblen County soon.
They reported Sunday afternoon on Facebook that there was a major power outage on the West end of Morristown.
Hamblen County dispatch confirmed the source of the outage may have come from a substation down at Appalachian Electric Cooperative.
According to the City Of Morristown Twitter, Public Works will be deploying generators at the major intersection to get the signals on line. Red lights are down at the intersection for Ingles and at Merchants Greene. Police are on the scene directing traffic. MPD is handling traffic control at other sites.
Several restaurants and businesses near Merchants Greene appear to have been affected.
The following intersections are without power and traffic signals:
- 25-E at Progress Parkway West AJ Highway
- At SR 160
- At Panther Creek Road
- At Merchant Greene Blvd
- At Kidwell's Ridge Road SR 160
- At Merchant Greene Blvd.
