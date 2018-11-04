Local News

Major power outage reported in Morristown

By:

Posted: Nov 04, 2018 01:46 PM EST

Updated: Nov 04, 2018 03:01 PM EST

The Morristown-Hamblen Emergency Management Agency is now saying via Facebook that power should be restored to Hamblen County soon. 

They reported Sunday afternoon on Facebook that there was a major power outage on the West end of Morristown.

Hamblen County dispatch confirmed the source of the outage may have come from a substation down at Appalachian Electric Cooperative. 

According to the City Of Morristown Twitter, Public Works will be deploying generators at the major intersection to get the signals on line. Red lights are down at the intersection for Ingles and at Merchants Greene. Police are on the scene directing traffic. MPD is handling traffic control at other sites.

Several restaurants and businesses near Merchants Greene appear to have been affected.

The following intersections are without power and traffic signals:

  • 25-E at Progress Parkway West AJ Highway              
  • At SR 160              
  • At Panther Creek Road              
  • At Merchant Greene Blvd             
  • At Kidwell's Ridge Road SR 160
  • At Merchant Greene Blvd.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center