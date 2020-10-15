Make-A-Wish East Tennessee marks opening of new Knoxville office with wish fulfillment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation marked the opening of its new office this week with what it does best: a fulfilled wish.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee moved from Chattanooga to Knoxville and opened its new office on Oct. 8. The arm of the national foundation serves 36 counties.

Diamond’s dream of a shopping spree was also made. She ordered all the presents she could ask for online and a caravan of cars full of presents were delivered by friends and volunteers.

The new Knoxville location is located at 6700 Baum Drive.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter