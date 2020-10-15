Make-A-Wish East Tennessee marks opening of new Knoxville office with wish fulfillment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation marked the opening of its new office this week with what it does best: a fulfilled wish.
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee moved from Chattanooga to Knoxville and opened its new office on Oct. 8. The arm of the national foundation serves 36 counties.
Diamond’s dream of a shopping spree was also made. She ordered all the presents she could ask for online and a caravan of cars full of presents were delivered by friends and volunteers.
The new Knoxville location is located at 6700 Baum Drive.
