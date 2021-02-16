MAKER MONDAY: Afro Mermaid Skincare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s never too late to make a mark and follow dreams from childhood.

Sybil Bailey, founder and esthetician at Afro Mermaid Skincare, began her career as an esthetician at the tender age of 49, a lifelong passion she never thought she’d be able to pursue as a career.

After 25 years in corporate America, Bailey took a leap of faith, went to beauty school and started her own business to bless others through self care.

Bailey understands the extra care and concern for Black and Brown skintones, but most importantly is honored to be able to show love to all of her clients.

“I have clients of every race, and I take care of each and every single one of them beautifully, and they’ll tell you that.”

Potential clients can book Sybil Bailey online at Afro Mermaid Skincare located inside of the MBK Wellness Studio for facials, back treatments, dermaplaning and so much more!