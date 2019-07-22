MAKER MONDAY: The Big Camera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big Camera is a traveling darkroom and community outreach program, sponsored by A1LabArts.

This traveling unit was founded by Donna Moore, Anna Lawrence and John Allen, to educate both students and adults through some of photography’s earliest techniques.

The trio is responsible for the Community Faces project, as they took 175 individual portraits of members in our East Tennessee community and plastered them on the walls of the Crafty Bastard Brewery, Architectural Antics, Vinyard Floor Covering, and A1LabArts.