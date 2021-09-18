Makers Donuts closing 6 months after reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Makers Donuts is closing its doors for the second time, just six months after it reopened. In a social media post the business said Sunday, Sept. 19, will be their last day “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“Thank you so much for the love and support you have shown us, both before and after we opened,” the business states. “We hope you will come see us for a donut or some merchandise at 60% off. We will miss you, Knoxville!!!”

The business closed back in February 2018 and new owners took over the business.

