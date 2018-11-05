Man, 4 juveniles taken into custody after police chase ends in Loudon County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Five people were taken into custody and a revolver seized after a police pursuit Monday morning that ended in Loudon County.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says Ernest Wayne McDonald, 22, of Knoxville, is in custody in Blount County on numerous charges in Blount and Loudon counties. Four juveniles ages 16 and 17 were in the car with McDonald were released to their parents and will not be charged.

The sheriff's office says around 11 a.m., a Blount County deputy tried to stop a vehicle due to a traffic violation. They say when the driver saw the deputy, he sped off. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped down two-lane roads, into oncoming traffic and nearly missing multiple vehicles before hitting a vehicle in Maryville.

The pursuit continued on W. Lamar Alexander Pakrway into Loudon County and ended when the driver crashed on Interstate 75.

All five people in the car ran off but were quickly taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.