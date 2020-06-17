Man accused in domestic assault incident involving his mother

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is behind bars after a reported “incident involving a machete.”

ABC affiliate station WTVC reports McMinn County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman with a wound to her head after responding to a Riceville home Tuesday morning.

The victim telling investigators she and her son, 18-year-old Logan Myers, had been in an argument when he struck her.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says a machete and a hammer were both found at the scene, but did not specify if they were used in the assault.

Myers has been charged with domestic assault.

His mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

