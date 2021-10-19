KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing a slew of charges including assault on a first responder and driving under the influence after allegedly headbutting an officer while being detained after a traffic accident.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to Outlet Drive after a multi-vehicle wreck, that’s where they found a blue Camaro flipped on its side off the road. Christopher Wheat, the driver, was observed by officers to allegedly have a strong odor of alcohol.

Officers say he was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes and was then placed in handcuffs. As officers attempted to walk towards one of the officer’s cruisers, he began to pull away from them. After gaining control of Wheat, he then reportedly headbutted an officer in the face.

Officers spoke to an employee with the Cotton Eyed Joe, where Wheat was reportedly drinking that evening and was told he had to remove him from the property due to his level of intoxication. He had apparently racked up a bar tab of over $140.

His vehicle was towed, and Wheat was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Facility.