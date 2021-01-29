Man accused of stabbing neighbor thrown to ground by his beard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing aggravated assault charges after police believe he chased down his former neighbor and attempted to stab him but the victim was able to get away by grabbing the man’s beard and throwing him to the ground.

The victim, identified as Phillip Kupris, tells police that he was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Maynardville Pike. Kupris says that’s when his former neighbor, Jonathan Stout allegedly came up with a gun to the window and threatened his life.

Kupris says he got out of the truck and Stout attempted to stabbed him with a knife he allegedly pulled. Kupris reportedly grabbed Stout’s beard , threw him to the ground and drove off to call 911.

Police found Kupris with cuts to the ear, arms and his side, bleeding through his clothing.

Officers headed to Stout’s home, where he told them that Kupris had been throwing trash on his property for weeks and claimed he went to talk to Kupris when Kupris attacked him. Stout claims the stabbing was in self-defense.

He’s facing felony aggravated assault charges.