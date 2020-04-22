Man admits to stealing from Knoxville hemp, CBD retailer for ‘several weeks’

Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man arrested outside a hemp and CBD retailer early Wednesday admitted to officers that he had been stealing from the business for “several weeks.”

Sammy Roark, 51, was charged with burglary by the Knoxville Police Department. Officers arrived at Bluhen Botanicals in East Knoxville around 1:30 a.m. to investigate an alarm.

According to the KPD, Roark was detained at the scene. An investigation found the door to the business appeared to have been pried open.

The officers found a bicycle and a large garbage bag of hemp believed to have been taken from inside the business after a sweep of the area.

LATEST STORIES: