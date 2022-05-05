KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A truck driver was transported to a hospital Thursday after a train struck a tractor-trailer in Campbell County.

On Thursday around noon, a tractor-trailer entered a railroad crossing and was struck by a train on Old Highway 63 near Caryville in the Turley community of Campbell County.

The driver of the truck was identified as 58-year-old Ralph Byrge of Huntsville, Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed he was injured in the crash and airlifted to a hospital.

A crash report states Byrge was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other details were immediately made available.