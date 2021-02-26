Man approaches officers during traffic stop with gunshot wound in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A routine traffic stop Thursday became a call for an ambulance after a a man with a gunshot wound approached police seeking help.

Knoxville Police were conducting a stop around 8:45 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue at N. Bertrand Street when the man approached the officers. Emergency responders were called and the man was taken to UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be immediately life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and S. Castle Street. There are no suspects in custody at this time. The suspect or suspects were believed to be occupying a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.