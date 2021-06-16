Man armed with knife, razor blade arrested after threatening to kill people at Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged with the commission of an act of terrorism after threatening to kill people at a Knoxville Methodist church on Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports they received reports of a man who was outside Bearden United Methodist Church on Sutherland Avenue threatening to kill people. Acting on this information, the daycare located inside of the church, which contained at least 60 people including school-aged children, went on hard lockdown and remained in contact with 9-1-1 until officers arrived on scene.

As officers arrived, they found Timothy Bullabough, 51, walking along the side of the building towards the front door and detained him. Officers found a flat-blade kitchen knife and a razor blade. Bullabough was charged with the commission of an act of terrorism after being accused of intimidating the civilian population located inside of the church by his statements.