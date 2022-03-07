KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 1900 block of East Magnolia Avenue according to their Facebook page.

There had been reports of a man entering the business with a handgun. KPD said the man refused to speak with officers and barricaded himself inside the business.

After the man barricaded himself inside, officers heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the building.

Negotiators and additional units were called to the scene in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation. Around 7 p.m. the man willingly exited the building and was taken into custody.

No one else was found at the scene and no injuries were reported. Officers are continuing their investigation.