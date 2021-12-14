KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Kentucky arrested a fugitive late Monday night following a police pursuit that began in Knoxville. Dale White, 31, is facing several charges including evading police, wanton endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Williamsburg Police were informed of a vehicle pursuit on I-75 headed northbound towards Whitley County around 9 p.m. Monday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a suspect in a serious of thefts in the Knoxville area.

Dale White, 31. Photo: Whitley County Detention Center

Police in Kentucky successfully disabled the vehicle by deploying spike strips on Exit 11. Dale White, 31, was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.