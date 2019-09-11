Man arrested after holding female hostage with hammer

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a hostage situation stemming from bail agents making contact with him.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Bison Court after bail bondsman fugitive recovery agents reported a man was holding a female hostage with a hammer.

Rickey Moore, 44, had two outstanding warrants in Anderson County for failure to appear and a criminal capias.

Moore reportedly refused to surrender to bail agents and charged at them with a hammer.

That’s when bail agents deployed “a gas agent,” ACSO said, “to clear the home but [Moore] again refused to surrender.”

When ACSO deputies arrived at the scene, with gas masks, they entered the residence and found Moore holding the female up against the wall.

Deputies were able to free the hostage.

Moore resisted arrest, ACSO said, but was detained and taken to Anderson County Jail.

Apart from the outstanding warrants, Moore is also being held on charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.