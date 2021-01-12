Man arrested after making false statement about bomb in busy Greeneville store

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man has been arrested after police say he entered a store in Greeneville and started making false statements about a bomb at the federal courthouse.

According to a police report, Joshua Carpenter made those statements at the Walmart on East Andrew Johnson Highway around noon Jan. 11.

Officers said Carpenter refused to speak with them when they arrived at the store but said Carpenter could speak with the FBI. The report says Carpenter agreed to ride with officers to the police department and from there, was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

He has been charged with one count of making a false report.