KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after reportedly shooting at a home in east Knoxville.

Knoxville Police officers arrested Robert Pannell, 38, just after 7 p.m. Monday night. According to the police report, a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report someone shooting at their house in the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue. The caller was able to give a description of the suspect and the car they were driving.

Minutes later, police tracked down Pannell and identified him as the shooter. He allegedly fired the shots after an argument with the people who live in the home. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Pannell faces charges including aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons charges, including convicted felon in possession of a weapon.