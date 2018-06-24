Man arrested at Knoxville Pridefest Saturday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A man has been charged with assault following an incident that happened at Knoxville's 13th annual Pridefest Saturday.

Police were told Kynan Dutton ran down a hill and pushed a man to the ground at Clinch Avenue and State Street.

The victim suffered minor scratches and bruises, but refused medical attention.

Kynan Dutton refused to give his address, but police say he did have an Oregon drivers license.