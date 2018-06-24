Man arrested at Knoxville Pridefest Saturday
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A man has been charged with assault following an incident that happened at Knoxville's 13th annual Pridefest Saturday.
Police were told Kynan Dutton ran down a hill and pushed a man to the ground at Clinch Avenue and State Street.
The victim suffered minor scratches and bruises, but refused medical attention.
Related: Pridefest parade, festival brings thousands to downtown Knoxville
Kynan Dutton refused to give his address, but police say he did have an Oregon drivers license.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Miss Tennessee crowned Saturday night...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Sheriff: Woman tried to suffocate...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Arrest report reveals new details in death of Etowah teen
- Indiana Pacers take UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday at No. 23
- TBI's Jason Locke announces retirement after being placed on leave
- Snake wraps around Murfreesboro woman's leg as she drives