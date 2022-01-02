KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been arrested after an animal emergency and specialty center reported a case of animal cruelty.

According to a Knox County arrest report, Timothy Cox has been arrested on the charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after a 10-month-old Pomeranian named Bentley was brought into an animal hospital with severe head trauma on December 20. The dog was unresponsive and died from its injuries.

The report states that Cox was the only one who had access to the dog at the time of the incident.

The UT Animal Hospital performed a necropsy report and confirmed the dog’s injuries were from a human.