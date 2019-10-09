Man arrested in connection with rash of downtown Knoxville break-ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 50-year-old man has been arrested into a rash of downtown area business burglaries and break-ins.
Mark Randall Cooper, 50, was arrested just after noon Tuesday, Knoxville Policed said in a news release.
RELATED: Yassin’s Falafel House windows broken
Cooper, who had an outstanding warrant from Alabama for a parole violation involving previous burglary offenses, was arrested at an abandoned building on East Depot Avenue, police said.
Charges are pending.
