Man arrested in connection with rash of downtown Knoxville break-ins

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 50-year-old man has been arrested into a rash of downtown area business burglaries and break-ins.

Mark Randall Cooper, 50, was arrested just after noon Tuesday, Knoxville Policed said in a news release.

RELATED: Yassin’s Falafel House windows broken

Cooper, who had an outstanding warrant from Alabama for a parole violation involving previous burglary offenses, was arrested at an abandoned building on East Depot Avenue, police said.

Charges are pending.

Mark Randall Cooper (Knoxville Police Department)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter