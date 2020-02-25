Live Now
Man arrested in Jefferson County for impersonating an officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man is being accused of impersonating an officer according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey says Charles Lakins was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Claiborne County.

Coffey says Lakins used a late 90s model red Ford Mustang to made a pair of traffic stops, one on Old Dandridge Highway and another on Asheville Highway.

