Man arrested in Jefferson County for impersonating an officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man is being accused of impersonating an officer according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey says Charles Lakins was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Claiborne County.

Coffey says Lakins used a late 90s model red Ford Mustang to made a pair of traffic stops, one on Old Dandridge Highway and another on Asheville Highway.

LATEST STORIES: