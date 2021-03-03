Man assaulted with rock in UT Medical Center parking lot

Curtis Robinson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he allegedly assaulted a man with a rock in a University of Tennessee Medical Center parking lot.

Curtis Robison, 51, was arrested Monday, March 1 after police said he used closed fists and a rock against a man inside the cancer center parking lot at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face, according to an incident report.

Robison is charged with felony aggravated assaulted.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Knox County court on March 23.