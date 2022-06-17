KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been arrested after breaking into someone’s home and exposing himself.

On Sunday, June 12, an officer for Mayville Police Department responded to a call that an unknown man had broken into a home and had exposed himself to one of the females in the house.

When the officer arrived three residents were outside and told him that the man, later identified as Cory Pillow, 35, of Maryville, had locked himself inside the home. They also stated that the front door is the only door to the house, so he would not have been able to get in any other way.

According to the police report, shortly after another officer arrived Pillow stuck his head out the door. The officers went inside and Pillow avoided all of their commands and resisted when they tried to take him into custody.

Officers said it was apparent that Pillow was under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics. When they tried to put him in the police car he kicked an officer multiple times and eventually had to be put into leg restraints.

He was taken to the Blount County Jail and has multiple pending charges.