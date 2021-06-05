Man charged after carjacking, crashing into motorcycle rider in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested and charged after carjacking someone near Cumberland Avenue and hitting a motorcycle rider on Chapman Highway, sending that person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, on Friday night.

Knoxville Police Department reports officers responded to a carjacking near 11th Street and Cumberland Avenue at around 8:42 p.m. Officers say the 19-year-old victim told them he was at a traffic light when the suspect approached his vehicle with a knife and forced him from his vehicle.

The suspect then left the scene in the vehicle and drove recklessly until he collided with a motorcycle rider on Chapman Highway near East Martin Mill Pike. The 44-year-old motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike, and transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses, including an off-duty officer, and a doctor from UT Medical, rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived.

When KPD arrived, they detained Justin Beaver, 39, as he was walking away from the scene. Beaver was identified as the carjacking suspect by one of the victims. Beaver was charged with carjacking, vehicular assault, along with other charges.