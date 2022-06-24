KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man facing a murder charge in Florida and who is also suspected in a 2018 Knoxville murder was arrested Thursday in Knox County.

Christopher Hice was arrested Thursday in the 8400 block of Wood Road in Corryton, Tennessee. Hice, 42, is wanted out of Palm Beach County, Florida on a second-degree murder charge. He is also a suspect in a murder that occurred in Knoxville in early 2018.

The arrest was made by Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County investigators.

“Without their help, the successful apprehension of this wanted fugitive would not have been possible,” KPD wrote on Facebook.