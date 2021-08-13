Man charged with attempted murder after woman’s throat cut in Athens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after Athens Police responded to a report of a woman who had allegedly been cut with a knife.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Aqua Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. A 45-year-old woman was found bleeding from a laceration to her neck. Officers began providing first aid before emergency medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The initial investigation determined she had been in a fight with an acquaintance when she was cut. A suspect, identified as Rodney Carroll, was apprehended at a nearby hotel.

Carroll was charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

“As always, I’m so thankful for and impressed by the actions of the officers involved in this case. Through their diligent efforts, a dangerous suspect was quickly taken into custody,” said Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch. “We’re thankful for the speedy assistance by the Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and all those involved in the
response to this brutal incident. Our prayers are with the victim and for her recovery.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police spokesman gives update on fatal Kingston Pike crash involving KPD cruiser

Fatal crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

Loudon County deputies acquitted in February shooting incident

2020 census shows extent of growth in Townsend

Tennessee Highway Patrol seeking recruits that have heart for service