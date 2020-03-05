Man charged with murder bound over to a grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of shooting a woman in the face then dumping her body in an East Knoxville alleyway learned in court Thursday morning his case had been bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Atkins, 38, faces several charges including a first-degree murder charge, tampering with evidence and firearm-related counts.

Officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick in the alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue last month.

Knoxville police’s Violent Crimes Unit linked Atkins to the murder.

Atkins was later located and arrested at a home along Pickett Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

