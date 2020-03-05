Man charged with murder bound over to a grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of shooting a woman in the face then dumping her body in an East Knoxville alleyway learned in court Thursday morning his case had been bound over to a grand jury.
Robert Atkins, 38, faces several charges including a first-degree murder charge, tampering with evidence and firearm-related counts.
Officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick in the alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue last month.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with first-degree murder after woman’s body found in Knoxville alley
Knoxville police’s Violent Crimes Unit linked Atkins to the murder.
Atkins was later located and arrested at a home along Pickett Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
