KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of stalking his child’s teacher in Knox County. Derrick Jerome Garland, 36, was convicted of two counts of aggravated stalking and violation of a protective order after a two-day trial.

Garland began stalking and harassing his child’s teacher, causing her to file for an order of protection in late April 2020. In August 2020, Garland violated that order when he went to the teacher’s workplace.

She received a message stating she had a visitor at the school office, and when she went there, she saw Garland waiting for her. She then fled back inside the school, and he said he’d be waiting for her outside. Shortly after, a Knoxville Police officer found Garland in the school parking lot.

After making bond for the initial violation order, he violated the order again three months later when he went to the school a second time. The school security called KPD but Garland fled when officers arrived.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 10. Aggravated stalking is a Class E felony that carries a punishment between one and two years. Violation of a protective order is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to 11 months and 29 days.