MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bell County after a man died after a shooting involving Middlesboro Police.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. and KSP says a male suspect who was shot was transported to ARH Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Bell County Deputy Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner in Frankfort.

KSP says, “No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.”

KSP will not be releasing any additional information until the investigation progresses further, and more facts are gathered.